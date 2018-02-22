Report: Inter want to sign Liverpool target Strootman

Serie A giants Inter are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Roma midfielder and Liverpool target Kevin Strootman.



The 28-year-old Strootman has become a vital cog in the wheel for Roma and has impressed for the Giallorossi this season, being one of the club's better players. He has appeared 27 times in the Serie A, out of which 23 have been starts. He has scored once and the Dutchman was a part of the side that beat Barcelona 3-0 to take Roma to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.



Italian daily TuttoSport report that Inter want to sign the 28-year-old Strootman and Luciano Spalletti sees the former PSV Eindhoven man as the perfect man to bolster his side's midfield.



Rumors have linked Strootman with a move away from Roma, amidst links with Premier League giants Liverpool. The midfielder renewed his contract at the Stadio Olimpico in the summer of 2017 and his current deal at Roma ends in the summer of 2022.



This is the second season that Strootman is impressing, after having recovered from several injury problems before that.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)