Italy are very close to getting Carlo Ancelotti to take over the national team, according to the latest reports from the Corriere.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for a World Cup for the first time since 1958, and have spent a while trying to look for a new Coach, with former Inter player Gigi Di Biagio managing the side for two friendlies in the interim.

But it now appears that the FIGC’s commissioner, Fabbricini, met with Carlo Ancelotti and deputy commissioner Alessandro Costacurta at the Principe di Savoia Hotel.

It looks like Ancelotti is ready to say yes, speaking to the pair for 90 minutes.

There is still something missing: the two-year deal Ancelotti is set to sign would only bring him 5 million, which is a big cut compared to what he earned at Bayern, who sacked the Italian early this season.

To ensure that Ancelotti answered in the positive, he was given freedom to choose his staff, which means he may bring his son David in with him. Another man could be a former Milanista, with the names of Andrea Pirlo and Max Ambrosini being floated.