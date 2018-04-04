Report: Jorge Mendes holds ‘secret talks’ over Cristiano Ronaldo new Real Madrid deal
05 April at 16:40Real Madrid and Jorgé Mendes are reported to be in talks over Cristiano Ronaldo’s new contract. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese ace doesn’t want to join Psg, Man United or China. Despite his troubles with Spain’s Tax Office, the Portuguese ace is determined to remain in Madrid and his agent has already begun talks to extend the player’s stay at the club.
Previous reports in Spain claimed the player wanted to become the better paid footballer in the world. Florentino is aware that it will be impossible not to offer Ronaldo a new deal. Despite being 33 the Portuguese is probably the most decisive player in the World and Juventus learnt it the hard way on Tuesday.
The new agreement between Ronaldo and Real Madrid, however, will change in terms of image rights that should be more in line with the Spanish law.
Ronaldo’s contract extension, however, is not likely to occur before the summer. Florentino and Jorge Mendes, however, are already talking about it.
