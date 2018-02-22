Report: Juve agree to sign Barcelona defender but only on one condition
18 April at 10:50Juventus are looking for some defensive reinforcements for next season. The likes of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Kwadwo Asamoah and Alex Sandro are all expected to leave the Allianz Stadium in the summer and although Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola have already agreed to move to the club, the Italian duo won’t be the only defenders to move to Turin at the end of the season.
According to the latest report of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has been monitored by Juventus since long time and the Serie A giants are determined to sign him at the end of the season.
Trouble is, the bianconeri are not willing to sign the player on a permanent deal. Not for now, at least.
Digne has been struggling with game time during his spell at the Nou Camp and according to the report Juve will only sign him on loan with option to buy.
