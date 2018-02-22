Report: Juve chiefs fly to Liverpool to finalise Emre Can move
01 March at 17:30According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are determined to finalise the signing of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can as soon as possible.
The 24-year-old remains the Bianconeri’s number one target ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Indeed, given the fact his contract with the Reds is due to expire at the end of June, the club hopes he will sign on the dotted line shortly.
The former Bayer Leverkusen star has been on the radar of Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici for a long time now, and believe he would be an ideal fit for Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.
A meeting between Juve’s management and Can’s entourage has been set for next week, where it is hoped they will be able to agree on the terms of a five-year contract worth €5 million per season. Marotta and Paratici remain optimistic that a deal can be reached before long.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
