Report: Juve dealt transfer blow as Raiola offers Pogba to Psg
18 April at 15:20Reports from British newspaper Daily Mail report that Paul Pogba has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain by his agent Mino Raiola.
The 25-year-old Pogba joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 from Serie A giants Juventus for a then-world record fee of 89 million pounds. Since then though, the Frenchman has failed to make the impact that he was expected to make, with glimpses of his abilities seen few and far in between.
Reports from the Daily Mail believe that while Raiola had offered Pogba to other European clubs, he has now offered the midfielder to PSG.
It is said that the Dutchman has already initiated contacts with the French giants in attempt to get Pogba away from Old Trafford, where he hasn't reached his true potential in the two seasons that he has spent there.
The report also suggests that United have opened to a possible Pogba sale and won't accept a fee that is less than 90 million pounds. While PSG are now interested, the club were also interested in the former Juve man when he was in Turin, but a bid from the Parisiens was turned down by the Old Lady.
Here is a gallery of Paul Pogba's best moments as a Man Utd player:
