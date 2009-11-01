Report: Juve eye AC Milan and Barcelona stars to replace Cuadrado
29 January at 13:35Massimiliano Allegri has just talked to media revealing that the Old Lady is not seeking for any replacement for Juan Cuadrado who could remain out of action for two months with a groin injury.
The Colombian winger will undergo medical examinations in Germany today but Allegri has revealed that the bianconeri are not planning to sign any replacement for the Colombian.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, however, the Old Lady is taking a glance around Europe to see if there is any player worth signing in case the former Chelsea ace remains out of action for more than a month.
Juventus are long time admirers of AC Milan star Giacomo Bonaventura whose agent Mino Raiola is not on good terms with the rossoneri chiefs. Raiola was in Vinovo last week to talk to Juventus’ chiefs and although it’s hard to believe the Old Lady will sign the Italian winger in the last three days of the January transfer window, the Italian paper claims that an attempt could be made.
Juventus’ transfer shortlist, however, also includes the likes of Andre Schurrle, Ferreira Carrasco, Wilfried Zaha and Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu who is reported to be close to joining Watford.
