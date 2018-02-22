Report: Juve join AC Milan in race to sign Man Utd target from Ajax
24 March at 17:10According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have identified Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as one of Juventus’ targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
However, the Bianconeri will face competition from Serie A rivals AC Milan, with Massimiliano Mirabelli also keen to add him to Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.
The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the most technically gifted youngsters in Europe and is developing into a fine all-round midfielder at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Indeed, he already has 12 goals to his name this season.
Premier League giants Manchester United have previously been mentioned as a possible destination for the Nijkerkerveen native, though it is unclear whether he will play any part in José Mourinho proposed revamp of the Red Devils squad.
One thing is for sure: if he continues playing the way he has been over the past few months, he will not be an Ajax player for much longer.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
