Report: Juve keen on Tottenham star duo
28 April at 14:00Reports from British newspaper Daily Mail say that Juventus are eyeing moves for Tottenham Hotspur duo Mousa Dembele and Toby Alderweireld.
The 29-year-old Dembele has been in sparkling form for Spurs in the second half of the ongoing season and came up with an impressive performance against the Old Lady in the first leg against Spurs in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. While Alderweireld has been troubled by injuries this season, he has become one of the Premier League's best defenders over the last few seasons.
The Daily Mail reports that Juventus are eyeing a move to sign both Dembele and Alderweireld and see them as top targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.
Alderweireld's contractual situation has been well documented over the last few months and the Belgian's contract at the club runs out in the summer of 2019 but a clause in his contract will allow him to leave for a 25 million pounds fee in the upcoming summer.
Dembele's contract too expires in the summer of 2019 and there have been no talks regarding a possible renewal from Tottenham's side.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
