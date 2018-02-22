Report: Juve & Man Utd warned as Spurs prepare € 115m bid for Serie A star duo
29 April at 19:44Tottenham are ready to invest € 115 million to sign both Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile. The Serie A stars are in the form of their lives and are among the best players in the Italian league this season.
Milinkovic-Savic is also being linked with joining Juventus and Manchester United and according to our sources Juventus have also made contact with Lazio to sign the talented Serbia International.
Lazio, however, are reported to have slapped a € 100 million price-tag on the former Genk star who joined Lazio for just € 8 million two years ago.
Immobile is not being linked with moves to any other top club but the Italy striker is Serie A’s top scorer this season and according to the Daily Mirror Lazio want to sign him to replace Harry Kane if the Englishman eventually moves to Real Madrid.
Both him and Milinkovic-Savic will be among the most talked footballers in the summer. Will the Premier League be their next stop?
Go to comments