Report: Juventus agree personal terms with Chelsea star Morata
07 May at 10:45According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Juventus have reached an agreement with Álvaro Morata with a view to the striker returning to Turin for a second spell, having already represented them between 2014 and 2016.
Indeed, the 25-year-old Spaniard is said to be so keen on the idea of leaving Chelsea that he is willing to cut his salary and spread it across a multi-year contract in order to facilitate a departure from Stamford Bridge.
Morata, who has also played for Real Madrid in two separate spells, currently earns €9 million per season, while Gonzalo Higuaín (Juve’s highest earner) collects an annual salary of €7.5 million. Clearly, for the sake of squad morale, the club would wish to avoid having such an imbalance in their wage structure.
Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta refused to rule out the possibility of bringing Morata back to the Allianz Stadium during an interview before Saturday night’s match at home to Bologna. However, finding an agreement with The Blues could prove tricky given how much the West London side paid to secure his services less than a year ago.
Juve would be unable to afford such an amount but, if reports are to be believed, they may propose a loan with option to buy in 2020 – only time will tell. Check out our gallery as we reveal which other players have been linked with a move to Vinovo over the course of the next few months.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
