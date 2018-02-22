Report: Juventus closing in on Arsenal right-back
10 March at 17:15According to the latest reports from the Daily Mirror, Juventus are closing in on the signing of Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín as they seek a long-term replacement for Switzerland international Stephan Lichtsteiner.
As reported by Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have withdrawn from the race to sign the 22-year-old this summer, which has in turn left the coast clear for the Bianconeri to pursue him.
Bellerín has become increasingly frustrated by the Gunners’ poor recent run of form and no longer believes manager Arsène Wenger is the right man to take the club forward. He has therefore decided he wants to challenge himself elsewhere and would welcome a move to Turin.
Meanwhile, Juve must fight off Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, whom the French club have identified as an alternative target to Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon. Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the 17-year-old’s progress at Craven Cottage.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
