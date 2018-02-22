Report: Juventus could lose Emre Can race
12 March at 15:45Reports from Germany say that Juventus could still lose out on signing their target Emre Can, amidst pressure from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
The 24-year-old Can has become one of the most important and the most consistent players for Liverpool since he joined from German side Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 when Brendan Rodgers was in charge at Anfield. This season, Can has impressed. He has scored thrice, assisting four times in 25 appearances in the Premier League.
Reports from Germany(via IlBianconero) state that while Juventus have been in contact with Can's entourage almost everyday and Beppe Marotta is willing to do everything to meet the player's needs, a final agreement hasn't been reached. That has encouraged Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to put pressure on Juventus.
While it is likely that Juventus will sign the German on a free next summer, Marotta has been left frustrated by the lack of a final signature, despite Can being impressed by the project. And it isn't done and dusted yet.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
