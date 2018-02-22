Report: Juventus director ‘bewitched’ by Sporting CP star
14 March at 21:30According to various reports in Portugal, Juventus are interested in luring Sporting CP winger Marcos Acuña to Turin during this summer’s transfer window.
Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to be ‘bewitched’ by the 26-year-old Argentina international, who joined the Lisbon giants from Racing Club last June.
However, he will not come cheaply for Juve given the fact his contract contains a €60 million release clause. Needless to say, Paratici and CEO Beppe Marotta deem this figure to be excessive and have no intention of paying such a large sum of money for someone who is yet to feature in any of Europe’s top five leagues.
The Zapala native has been one of Jorge Jesus’ standout players this season, featuring regularly on the left wing within the veteran Portuguese coach’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. He has also been deployed at left-back several times, showing how versatile a squad member he is.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments