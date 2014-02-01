Report: Juventus enquire about Arsenal star’s availability
15 February at 13:20According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been the subject of an enquiry from reigning Serie A champions Juventus. Wilshere, who has been left at home ahead of the Gunners’ UEFA Europa League last 32 clash against Östersund tonight.
The 26-year-old can leave the North London club on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his current £100,000 per week deal expires. However, manager Arsène Wenger remains confident that the England international will commit his long-term future to them, having been offered a new incentivised £80,000-a-week contract.
The Stevenage native has struggled to secure a regular starting berth at the Emirates Stadium in recent years, having sustained a series of injuries which have kept him out of action for considerable periods of time. That said, he has made 18 starts in all competitions this season which has put him back in contention to play for his country at the World Cup in Russia this summer.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
