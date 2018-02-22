Report: Juventus enquire about Everton and Man Utd target
19 April at 14:00According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Juventus have requested information from Paris Saint-Germain regarding the availability of Thomas Meunier ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
With Stephan Lichtsteiner likely to move on once his contract expires on June 30th, Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have identified the need to sign a new right-back as one of their main priorities before the start of next season.
However, Juve are not the only club interested in securing the 26-year-old Belgian’s services, with Everton, Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund also said to be keeping tabs on his situation in the French capital:
“I do not ask too much for now, what I want is to play football. If I have to go down a notch to be able to play on the pitch, I’ll do it. We will see how it goes. I have two more years in Paris, my goal is to stay.
“I could aim at a club like Everton, Valencia or Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi did really well going there. The fun is playing football, and that’s the only thing I miss right now.”
Only time will tell whether Juve can tempt Meunier into a switch to Turin, especially given the fact there several other clubs in the running to snap him up from Les Parisiens.
