Report: Juventus eye move for Juan Bernat
12 April at 17:35Reports from TuttoSport suggest that Juventus are looking to make a move in an attempt to sign Bayern Munich full-back Juan Bernat.
The 25-year-old Bernat joined the Bavarian side from La Liga side Valencia in the summer of 2014 and while he was regular early on in his Bayern career, he has fallen out of favor in recent times. This season, the Spaniard has made only eight appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern, appearing once in the UEFA Champions League.
TuttoSport report that Juventus feel the need to sign a full-back in the summer and want to make a move for Bernat soon.
It is said that contacts between the two parties have already been established and with Alex Sandro having drawn links with moves away from Turin, Bernat is seen as the perfect man to become a regular left-back for the Old Lady.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
