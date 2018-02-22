Report: Juventus eye summer swoop for Atlético Madrid full-back
13 April at 12:00According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have identified Atlético Madrid left-back Filipe Luís as an ideal replacement for Alex Sandro, should he be granted his wish to leave Turin during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici met with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes in Madrid earlier this week to discuss a potential move for the 32-year-old Santa Catarina native.
Meanwhile, the former Santos and FC Porto man is likely to be sold before the start of next season, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain all interested in securing his services.
It remains to be seen what Los Colchoneros’ asking price is for the veteran La Liga winner but, given the fact his contract is due to expire in June 2019, it is unlikely that they will be able to command a significant fee for him at this stage of his career.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
