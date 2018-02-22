Report: Juventus hand Emre Can ultimatum
06 April at 09:50Juventus are interested in signing Liverpool star Emre Can who is not going to sign a new contract with the Premier League giants. The Old Lady has already made her move to sign the German as a free agent but Can has yet to put pen to paper on the agreement with the Serie A giants.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are running out of patience with the Germany International who has put Juventus contract talks on hold since four months. Juventus want to have a reply as soon as possible and have reportedly given Emre Can an ultimatum.
The Serie A giants want a reply from Can in the next ten days. If the player will fail to provide a definitive answer by that time Juventus will drop him and will try to sign another midfielder.
There are several players included in the Old Lady’s summer shopping list and although Can represents Juve’s priorities the club is not willing to wait for longer.
