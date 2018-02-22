Report: Juventus line up bid for Liverpool and Bayern Munich target
27 March at 12:35With Kwadwo Asamoah set to leave on a free transfer and Alex Sandro constantly being linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus will have to sign at least one new left-back during this summer’s transfer window.
Leonardo Spinazzola will almost certainly be recalled from his spell at Atalanta, while Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are continuing to push for the arrival of Matteo Darmian, who is destined to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. However, negotiations over the former Torino man’s transfer are yet to take off and this has prompted Bianconeri directors to look for an alternative solution.
Therefore, the name of Jonas Hector is very much back in vogue. Indeed, the 27-year-old will be available for a fee of less than €10 million should 1. FC Köln fail to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Marotta and Paratici certainly have no intention of paying any more than €15 million, regardless of his club’s situation.
However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also interested in securing his services, so they could both potentially make like difficult for La Vecchia Signora.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
