Report: Juventus monitor Griezmann and Cavani
27 April at 13:15Serie A giants Juventus are looking to sign Edinson Cavani and Antoine Griezmann, reports from Corriere dello Sport believe.
The 31-year-old Cavani has been one of the world's highest goalscorers this season, having found the back of the net 38 times in all competitions for the Parisiens. As far Griezmann is concerned, the Frenchman has scored 27 times in all competitions for the Los Rojiblancos and also scored for the side against Arsenal in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League last night at the Emirates.
Reports from Corriere dello Sport believe that Juventus are monitoring the situation of both Griezmann and Cavani and are thinking big for the attack.
The two names excite the Old Lady, especially Cavani, whose contract at PSG runs out in two years and despite that, he could be willing to head away from the Parc des Princes.
Griezmann though, is more of a dream than an interest. Barcelona and Manchester United have been linked with him and he has a release clause in the region of 100 millon euros, while Cavani would be available for not more than 50 to 60 million euros.
