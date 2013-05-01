Report: Juventus open talks to sign Arsenal target Ferreira Carrasco
27 January at 15:54Juventus have opened talks to sign Arsenal target Ferreira Carrasco, Sky Sport (via Ilbianconero) reports. The Belgian winger has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window but it’s hard to think the Colchoneros will sell their star in the middle of the season.
Carrasco, 24, has four goals and five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season and is regarded as one of the best attacking wingers in Europe.
The Belgium International has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract. Juventus, however, are not open to match the player’s minimum transfer fee.
According to Italian sport journalist Mario Giunta the Old Lady has just made contact with the La Liga giants to know the player’s transfer availability.
The bianconeri are desperate to sign a new attacking winger as Juan Cuadrado could skip the next 2-3 months with a groin injury.
If the Colombian will undergo a surgery on Monday, Juventus may lose him until April/May.
Go to comments