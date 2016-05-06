The German-Afghan star has been playing very well indeed for the Bundesliga side of late, and has racked up six goals and eight assists in league action since the beginning of last season.

The 20-year-old has already represented Germany at every level up to the Under-21s, where he has five caps.

Juventus are interested in the dynamic youngster, who has become a starter under 29-year-old Coach Julian Nagelsmann.

What gives the Bianconeri an advantage, however, is the fact that Amiri shares an agent with Sead Kolasinac.



The Schalke defender was one of the Old Lady’s priorities in the January window, which meant a lot of meetings with his representative.