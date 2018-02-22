Report: Juventus to ward off Arsenal and Chelsea in Allegri pursuit
22 April at 11:40Sections of the English media continue to insist that Massimiliano Allegri is one of the prime candidates to succeed Arsène Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the Tuscan coach on several occasions over the course of the past few months, though no concrete steps have been taken towards luring him away from Juventus as yet.
Indeed, Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta has repeatedly insisted that Allegri will remain in Turin, given the fact that he is contracted to the club until 2020. Nevertheless, a meeting between the 50-year-old and his superiors is planned to clarify their future together.
The Livorno native will seek guarantees on the ambition of Juve’s future projects and whether they are willing to sign big names to help the team win the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1996. He fully intends to stay, though it is now up to Marotta and his boardroom colleagues to ensure this happens.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments