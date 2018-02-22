Report: Juventus weigh up summer swoop for Man Utd target
14 April at 11:30According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, signing a new central defender is one of Juventus’ main priorities ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
While Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli are both set to stay in Turin for at least one more season, directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are aware of the need to plan ahead considering the fact they are both coming towards the end of their respective playing careers.
Indeed, the Bianconeri have identified Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos as an ideal addition to their backline, which will include Mattia Caldara who they bought last year but was left to develop his game further at Atalanta. Leonardo Spinazzola will also be recalled from his loan spell in Bergamo.
The Brazilian has been on Juve’s radar for several seasons now, dating back to when he was in fact a Roma player, though it is likely to require a bid of over €45 million to prize him away from PSG. Time will tell whether he is an affordable option for Marotta and Paratici as they plot a rejuvenation of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.
