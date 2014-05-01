Report: Juve and Inter set to battle it out for a Lazio starlet, the latest
28 August at 09:29Once again there seems to be a battle between Juventus and Inter Milan. After the duels for Schick and Howedes, it now seems like Keita is on both clubs radar. As Sky Sport reported (via Tuttomercatoweb), Inter would like to close a deal for him on a loan with an obligation to buy set at 20 million euros plus bonuses (in this case, the player would first have to renew his deal with Lazio before leaving the Italian capital).
On the other hand, Juventus are offering Lazio 20 million euros plus another 5 million euros in bonuses (25 million total). It is reported that Inter will soon present their offer to Lazio as it will now be up to Lotito to decide what offer he prefers. He knows that the coming days might be his last chance to sell Keita because if not, the youngster will likely leave the club next season on a free transfer. Lazio and Keita had talks concerning a contract renewal but these talks have not led to anything concrete. As his future remains in doubt, Juve and Inter are ready to battle it out...
