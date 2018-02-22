Report: Klopp's assistant Buvac linked with Arsenal move
01 May at 18:05Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Zeljko Buvac is reportedly set to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal after the end of the 2017/18 season.
The Gunners boss has already announced his decision to step down from his position at the Emirates after this campaign. The north London club are looking for candidates who can be the Frenchman’s successor at Arsenal.
According to the Serbian publication Pravda BL, Buvac has been identified as a player to replace Wenger at the English capital club. Earlier reports over the weekend emerged that Buvac has ended his association with Klopp after 17 years.
Liverpool face AS Roma in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final clash.
Buvac has not travelled with the squad to Italy. The Reds have ruled out the Serbian has left his position at Anfield as Klopp’s assistant is currently not part of the first team until the end of the season due to personal reasons.
Pravda BL were one of the first publications to confirm that Jurgen Klopp and Buvac will replace Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool in 2015, a day before the former Swansea City manager was sacked.
