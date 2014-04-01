Report: Kondogbia-Cancelo swap talks ongoing, the latest
15 August at 21:05Suning's Inter Milan have had a slow summer on the transfer market but things have picked up speed of late. So far, the nerazzurri have signed Padelli, Skriniar, Borja Valero, Vecino and Dalbert. They want to keep adding more pieces to Luciano Spalletti's roster as a Kondogbia-Cancelo swap is on the cards. Inter have been looking to add another wing-back to their roster as Cancelo would fit the bill in Spalletti's system.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter and Valencia are still working on a swap deal between these two players as there are still some technicalities to resolve (the option to buy price-tags, the players wages, etc ...). Kondogbia has been putting pressure on Inter as he wants to be sold. He might renew his deal with the club (a one year extension) before he could then potentially leave on loan. Juventus are also said to be interested in Cancelo as Inter will have to act quickly indeed....
