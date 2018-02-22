Report: Kroos wants Emre Can to snub Juve and join Madrid instead...
09 March at 09:35Real Madrid beat PSG in the UEFA Champions league as Los blancos will be progressing to the next phase alongside a few other clubs (including Liverpool and Juventus). Real midfielder Toni Kroos seemingly would like Liverpool's Emre Can to join his club instead of the Bianconeri. According to Goal.com (via IlBianconero), Emre Can is still looking at every possibility as he wants to make the right decision for his future. Kroos seemingly recently told him : "Come and join me at Real Madrid". It remains to be seen as Juve still seem to be in pole position for Emre Can. The German midfielder has seemingly found an agreement with Juve but he still hasn't put pen to paper on a deal with the club. Other teams might try and make him change his ideas and one of these club could very well be Real Madrid...
Emre Can has been doing very well for Liverpool as he appeared in 33 games for Klopp's side so far this season as he scored 4 goals and added 4 assists to date.
Go to comments