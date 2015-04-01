Report: Las Palmas rival Everton for 'best-ever' Balotelli
08 May at 18:10Mario Balotelli could end up at Las Palmas or at Everton, if the latest reports from all over Europe are accurate.
Federico Albrizio sums up the situation for Calciomercato, excluding that the former Liverpool or Manchester City man could go to Atletico, who could be very interested in him.
The problem? Diego Simeone, who is a tough disciplinarian on and off the pitch.
Were the Inter Coach to leave, however, there’d be a chance.
Las Palmas are the latest players in this game, having made some unusual, but rewarding picks, such as that of Kevin-Prince Boateng, also a former Milanista.
Otherwise, Everton are the Premier League club most interested in the 27-year-old.
A former Liverpool flop, Balotelli has had his best season ever in terms of goals, scoring 15 goals in 22 games in Ligue 1 (a record), as well as coming close to the 18 goals he scored in all competitions with Milan in 2013/2014.
Thing is, it took him 41 games to score those, while he currently has 17 in 27.
@Albri_Fede90, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
