Mario Balotelli could end up at Las Palmas or at Everton, if the latest reports from all over Europe are accurate.

Federico Albrizio

The problem? Diego Simeone, who is a tough disciplinarian on and off the pitch.

Were the Inter Coach to leave, however, there’d be a chance.

Las Palmas are the latest players in this game, having made some unusual, but rewarding picks, such as that of Kevin-Prince Boateng, also a former Milanista.

Otherwise, Everton are the Premier League club most interested in the 27-year-old.

A former Liverpool flop, Balotelli has had his best season ever in terms of goals, scoring 15 goals in 22 games in Ligue 1 (a record), as well as coming close to the 18 goals he scored in all competitions with Milan in 2013/2014.



Thing is, it took him 41 games to score those, while he currently has 17 in 27.

@Albri_Fede90, adapted by