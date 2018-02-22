Report: Lazio agree to sell Man Utd and Napoli target
08 March at 16:15According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Lazio have come to terms with the idea of selling Felipe Anderson this summer in order to raise fresh funds for Igli Tare and Simone Inzaghi to use in the transfer market.
There are already several offers on the table, with Manchester United and Napoli both said to be interested in securing the Brazilian forward’s services. The 24-year-old has struggled to secure a regular starting berth under the aforementioned Inzaghi, but remains a very talented player nonetheless.
Indeed, according to a report published yesterday by Il Messaggero, Inter and AC Milan have also signalled their intent to lure the ex-Santos man to Lombardy by making contact with his entourage.
Meanwhile, the Biancocelesti have already begun the process of searching for his replacement as they accept the notion that allowing him to leave would be the most sensible option for all parties.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments