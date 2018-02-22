Report: Lazio identify de Vrij’s replacement
18 April at 18:20According to the last reports from France Football, Lazio have identified Nantes central defender Diego Carlos as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Biancocelesti have resigned themselves to losing Stefan de Vrij once his contract expires on June 30th, with the Dutchman set to join Serie A rivals Inter for free.
Sporting director Igli Tare has therefore already begun the process of identifying a suitable replacement as he looks to give coach Simone Inzaghi the best possible chance of being successful in all competitions again next season.
The 25-year-old Brazilian has impressed in Ligue 1 under the tutelage of Claudio Ranieri, which has naturally brought him to the attention of several more prestigious clubs across Europe.
Indeed, Fiorentina and Marseille are also said to be monitoring his performances with a view to making a bid for him over the course of the next few months.
(France Football)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
