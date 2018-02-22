Report: Lazio want Cristante as replacement for Milinkovic-Savic
04 May at 13:20Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly eyeing a move for Atalanta star Bryan Cristante in an attempt to replace outoing star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
The 23-year-old Cristante is told to have made his move to Atalanta from Benfica a permanent one, after he was signed by the Bergamo based side from the Portuguese side on an initial loan deal. This season, the former Milan man has impressed in the heart of the park for Atalanta, scoring nine times and assisting twice.
Reports suggest that Lazio will look to sign Cristante in the upcoming summer transfer window in an attempt to replace Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
The Spain born Serbian Milinkovic-Savic has drawn links to multiple European giants across Europe and it seems certain that he will depart the biancocelesti in the summer.
Lazio will have to fend off interest from both Roma and Inter to sign Cristante, whose side take on Lazio on Sunday.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments