Report: Leicester City interested in Benfica duo
19 February at 20:30According to today’s edition of O Jogo, Leicester City have set their sights on two Benfica players as Claude Puel looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.
The Portuguese sports newspaper suggests that the Foxes have expressed an interest in signing both André Almeida and Rafa Silva from the reigning Liga NOS champions.
The King Power-owned club are well aware of how expensive it can be to shop in Portugal, having signed Islam Slimani and Adrien Silva from Sporting CP for big money within the last couple of years.
Almeida has been linked with a move away from O Glorioso for several seasons, but has become a mainstay at the club having amassed a fine collection of medals and trophies under the tutelage of Jorge Jesus and Rui Vitória.
Rafa joined SLB from Braga in the summer of 2016, but has struggled to secure a regular starting berth under the aforementioned Vitória. Should the right offer arrive, president Luís Filipe Vieira could be tempted to cash in on him.
(O Jogo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments