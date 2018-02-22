Report: Leipzig set asking price for Man Utd and Liverpool target
27 March at 18:10According to the latest reports from German tabloid Bild, RB Leipzig have set a €100 million asking price for 22-year-old striker Timo Werner, who is wanted by several top European clubs ahead of this summer’s transfer market.
Liverpool are said to be frontrunners in the race to secure his services, with manager Jürgen Klopp said to be a particularly keen admirer of the former VfB Stuttgart starlet’s talents.
However, given the fact both Arsenal and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in him, it is unlikely The Reds will be able to prize him away from Saxony without a fight.
Indeed, Barcelona scouts have been monitoring his progress throughout the past couple of seasons, such is his immense quality and composure in front of goal. His lethal finishing has in fact earned him comparisons with compatriot Miroslav Klose, who scored more than 70 goals for the Germany national team.
(Bild)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments