Report: Lewandowski dressing room bust-up with Hummels
28 February at 20:00Reports from Germany suggest that Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels were involved in a verbal spat during the club's recent training session.
It is said that both Hummels and Lewandowski were in the same team during the training session and their team conceded a goal. And in the lead upto the goal, Lewandowski was tying his laces instead of dropping deep to defend and help out Hummels.
Reports from German daily BILD say that Hummels later confronted Lewandowski regarding the same. The German defender said: "Lewy, this is not serious. At a time like this you cannot tie your shoelaces, its crap."
Lewandowski reminded Hummels that it was the German who had lost the ball, to which Hummels replied: "Mine was a mistake, yours is an attitude problem."
Reports also say that after the training session ended, the two former Borussia Dortmund players stayed away from each other and didn't say sorry too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments