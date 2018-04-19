According to German outlet Bild , Robert Lewandowski has already spoken with his teammates about his desire to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Polish number 9 wants to wear the shirt of the Bernabeu side at all costs. At the beginning this year, he changed his agent with a clear goal; to become the number nine in Zidane's team. However, it all doesn't depend on Lewandowski himself, as he has a contract until 2021. To make matters worse, he's deemed unsellable by the German side.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, managing director of Bayern Munich, has already stated several times that his striker isn't for sale.

"Nobody can sign a Bayern Munich player against the will of Bayern Munich. Robert will be with us next year," Rummenigge stated.

It remains to be seen how this sage will end, although there will be an opportunity for both sides to meet as they'll face each other in the Champions League semi-finals.