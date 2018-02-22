Report: Liverpool and Dortmund join race to sign Nicolo Barella
02 April at 16:20Reports from Sardinia based daily La Nuova Sardegna suggest that the race for Nicolo Barella is heating up, with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund now also after the Italian.
The 21-year-old Italian Barella has increasingly emerged as one of Europe's most promising young midfielders and his performances for Cagliari have attracted interest from a lot of the biggest clubs in Europe. He has impressed for his club this season, appearing 26 times in the Serie A, scoring five times and assisting once.
La Nuova Sardegna report that interest in Barella has increased now, with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund also after the midfield starlet.
Both the clubs have reportedly expressed their interest in Barella, whose deal at Cagliari expires in the summer of 2022. Apart from Liverpool and BVB, the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be after the Italy Under-21 star.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments