Report: Liverpool join Inter in race to sign Javier Pastore
26 March at 15:40Liverpool join Inter Milan in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore, British daily the Sun understand.
The 28-year-old Argentine midfielder has fallen out of favor at the French giants since the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Despite the exit of Lucas Moura to Tottenham, Pastore still hasn't managed to break into the first team. He has made only nine starts this season for the Parisiens, scoring four and assisting twice.
The Sun (via CalcioMercato) report that Inter aren't the only team that is pursuing Pastore, with Liverpool now also looking to sign him in the summer transfer window.
It is said that Inter were close to signing Pastore but a deal couldn't go through late in the January transfer window and the player himself was willing to move in order to impress and earn himself a selection for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. Still though, the player is willing to move.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
