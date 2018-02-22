Report: Liverpool join Roma in race for unhappy Man Utd wantaway midfielder

Liverpool have reportedly joined Roma in race to sign wantaway Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.



The contract of the Belgium International expires at the end of the season and according to previous reports in Italy the player is willing to move to Italy and play for the giallorossi next season.



According to L’Equipe, however, Liverpool have also shown interest in signing the experienced centre midfielder who is available as a free agent.



Manchester United are not going to offer Fellaini a new deal and the player’s entourage offered him to Juventus a few months ago.



The Serie A giants, however, rejected the chance to sign him as they are looking for younger midfielders to strengthen their team. Emre Cand and Lorenzo Pellegrini are currently on top of the bianconeri shopping list, whilst Fellaini could end up playing for Liverpool or Roma.



​Fellaini, 30, has four goals and one assist in 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

