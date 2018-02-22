Report: Liverpool prepare big offer for Timo Werner
26 March at 14:55Liverpool are preparing a big money offer to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, English daily Daily Star reports.
The 22-year-old striker has come leaps and bounds since he joined Leipzig from Bundesliga side Stuttgart in the summer of 2016. He has been in an impressive vein of form this season for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side, scoring 18 times in all competitions and racking up a tally of five assists on the way.
The Daily Star reports that Liverpool hold a real interest in signing the young Werner and are preparing an offer in the region of 100 million euros in an attempt to sign the former Stuttgart man.
While a Liverpool Echo report does suggest that Jurgen Klopp will not look at signing a forward this summer, Daily Star are confident that the Reds are set to provide stiff competition to the likes of Bayern Munich and even Manchester United in the race to sign the German international forward.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
