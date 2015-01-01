Report: Liverpool still hope to keep Emre Can

German International Emre Can's contract will expire with Liverpool in 2018 as many recent reports indicated that the young midfielder has found an agreement with Juventus. According to Sky Sport, even if Emre Can seemingly found an agreement with Juventus for next summer, Liverpool are still hoping to tempt Emre Can to stay in England with a new contract offer.



Emre Can appeared in 23 games this season for Liverpool as he scored 2 goals and added 3 assists on the season. The 23 year old midfielder has 20 German caps to his name as he would be a very good free addition for Marotta and Paratici at Juventus. Time will tell but the Bianconeri seem to be in the driver's seat at this moment in time.



Liverpool are currently 4th in the English Premier league standings as they will hope that the Virgil Van Dijk addition helps them keep improving in the near future...