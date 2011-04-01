Report: Liverpool transfer blow as Juventus close in on Can
08 February at 18:40Reports from the Daily Mirror suggest that Liverpool are losing hope of keeping Emre Can for next season, as Juventus are now closing in on a move for the German.
The 24-year-old midfielder has been one of Liverpool's best and the most consistent players over the last few seasons after he joined from Bayer Leverkusen under Brendan Rodgers. This season, the German has made 19 starts for the Reds, becoming a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's wheel.
The Mirror says that Liverpool's hopes of keeping the midfielder are now quickly fading away. Juventus are confident of signing the player next summer on a free transfer as his contract at Anfield runs out at the end of the season.
It is said that Juventus had sent a delegation to watch Can play against Tottenham in the clubs' 2-2 draw at Anfield and made a huge offer to tempt him to Turin. Contact with Can''s entourage has been made already.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
