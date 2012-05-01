Report: long time Chelsea target Marchisio can leave Juventus
21 August at 12:28Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio could be leaving the Allianz Stadium before the summer transfer window shuts, according to a report of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Ilbianconero).
The 29-year-old is one of the Old Lady’s most iconic footballers. A graduate of the club’s academy, Marchisio has spent his whole career in Turin apart from one season he played out on loan at Empoli.
The Italian paper claims Juventus would be open to sell him, especially if Kevin Strootman would eventually join Juve in a player-plus cash swap deal involving Juan Cuadrado.
According to the report, Marchisio does not feel important at Juventus anymore and even if the Old Lady has not received any offer yet, she would be open to sell him for the right offer.
Antonio Conte is a long time admirer of the Italy International and if the report is accurate Chelsea may offer the Italian an escape route to let the experienced midfielder reunite with one of his mentors.
