Report: Lyon weigh up bid for AC Milan striking sensation
26 March at 15:25According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Lyon’s scouting department have been monitoring the progress of AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone throughout his astonishingly successful breakthrough season.
Indeed, with 15 goals in all competitions, Cutrone is the Rossoneri’s top scorer; he has already earned himself comparisons with legendary Italian striker Filippo Inzaghi from sections of the media.
However, with Il Diavolo’s financial future still clouded in uncertainty, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to keep hold of their star players during this summer’s transfer window.
CEO Marco Fassone previously insisted there would be no need to desperate need to sell anyone, though that was before fresh allegations against owner Yonghong Li surfaced towards the end of last week.
It is highly unlikely the Chinese businessman will be in control of the club for much longer, leaving American hedge fund Elliot to find a new buyer. It is doubtful if they will be able to do that before the transfer window gets into full swing.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
