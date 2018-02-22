Report: Man City and Man Utd line up bids for Napoli star
28 March at 12:10According to the latest reports from Campania-based newspaper Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Manchester City and Manchester United are both weighing up the possibility of bidding for Napoli midfielder Jorginho during this summer’s transfer window.
The 26-year-old is ready to put pen to paper on a new contract worth around €1.6 million per season, though his entourage have asked for more time so that the future of Maurizio Sarri can be cleared up before they commit to anything.
Indeed, whether Sarri opts to remain in Naples for the next few years could have a significant influence on Jorginho’s final decision. The coach has been linked with Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea over the past few months, though it remains to be seen if he will be tempted by their advances.
As for the former Hellas Verona regista, Manchester now appears to be his most likely destination should he decide to leave the Partenopei, despite having been a Liverpool target dating all the way back to when Brendan Rodgers was in charge on Merseyside.
(Corriere del Mezzogiorno)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments