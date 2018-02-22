Report: Man City confident of signing £75m Real Madrid star
30 March at 17:00According to the latest reports from the Daily Mirror, Manchester City are growing increasingly confident that they can sign Isco this summer, in a deal worth up to £75 million.
Pep Guardiola is known to have made the Real Madrid star one of his prime transfer targets, while the player himself would be open to a move to the Premier League. Indeed, he has made no secret of the fact he is unhappy with the lack of game time he is receiving in the Spanish capital.
Isco, who scored a hat-trick during Spain’s 6-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday, has become disillusioned with life at Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane and is ready for a new challenge.
Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old and believes he is the right man to get the very best out of his array of skills and technical ability when in possession of the ball.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
