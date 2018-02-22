Report: Man City join race to sign Atlético Madrid and Roma target
25 April at 14:15According to the latest reports from British tabloid the Daily Mirror, Manchester City have identified Lucas Halter as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Atlético Paranaense starlet turns 18 this week and would be eligible to move to Europe come the end of the season, though Atlético Madrid and Roma are also said to be interested in securing his services.
Indeed, he is regarded as one of the hottest defensive prospects in Brazil, while City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly looking for ways in which to strengthen his rearguard with a view to ensuring continued success for the Premier League champions.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
