Premier League giants Manchester City are close to signing Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, as the player’s release clause has now been met.

The 23-year-old Laporte has long been a Man City target and is really liked by Pep Guardiola. The left-footed defender has appeared 19 times in the La Liga for the Basque side this season, becoming one of the club’s most important players.

Marca believes that City have met Laporte’s release clause, which is around 65 million euros and the Citizens will also pay a training fee of around 5 million euros too. Guardiola’s men have been quick to close the deal and the player is willing to leave his childhood club to play under Guardiola’s tutelage.

The only thing that can hinder the deal from happening is if Laporte disagrees to move, something that has already happened with City in the French defender’s case. They were set to sign Laporte back in the summer of 2016 after the release clause of 50 million euros was met, but the defender had backed out of the move.

Laporte has a contract at Bilbao till 2020 and his release clause will rise to 70 million euros this summer. The player will have a meeting with the Basque club’s president Josu Urrutia later today.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)