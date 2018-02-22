Report: Man City questioning John Stones' mental strength

John Stones has completely dropped out of the picture for Manchester City.



Stones looked as impressive as the rest in the first part of the season, but since his return from injury in January he has been out of form and, it is said, low on confidence.



According to Goal.com, “The City coaching staff were concerned about his mentality last season, worrying that he would dwell so much on his past errors that it would affect his future performances. Guardiola would never even hint at that in public and in fact he once praised the size of Stones' "balls", pointing out that his centre-backs need to defend huge spaces, usually against quick players, as well as take risks in dangerous areas to start attacks with their passes.”



However, an injury this season derailed his form.



City, as they have done in other areas, managed to cope without him and they have continued their fine form well into 2018, but Stones has not looked the same dominant force since he returned two months ago.



Now, it appears, those whispers have returned.